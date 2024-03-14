Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $3,562,500.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WSC opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

