Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) COO Sells 15,409 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dibiase sold 15,409 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $13,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,752 shares in the company, valued at $256,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Dibiase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Mary Dibiase sold 3,683 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,719.83.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

XFOR stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Stories

