Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Down 0%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 23,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 45,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 630.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

