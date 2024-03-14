Intellicheck (IDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Intellicheck Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE IDN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

