International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $21.73 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IGT

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.