Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden Acquires 114 Shares

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($64.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,349.75).

LON ITRK traded down GBX 77.58 ($0.99) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,938.42 ($63.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,420. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,740.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,500.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,746 ($47.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,068 ($64.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,120.22%.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($64.06) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,651 ($59.59).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

