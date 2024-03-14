Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden Acquires 114 Shares

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($64.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,349.75).
Intertek Group Price Performance
LON ITRK traded down GBX 77.58 ($0.99) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,938.42 ($63.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,420. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,740.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,500.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,746 ($47.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,068 ($64.93).
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,120.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Look Beyond S&P 500 for Big Winners Excluded From Index
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.