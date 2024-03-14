InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 8,222 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 61,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 790,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,847,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,249,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,524,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,354. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

