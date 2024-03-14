InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 824 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $180.96. 814,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,573. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.54.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

