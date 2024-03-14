InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,859. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

