InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 1,734 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 207.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.87. The stock had a trading volume of 712,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,938. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $346.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.08. The company has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

