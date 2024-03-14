InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 1.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Xylem by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,261,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 66.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,598,000 after purchasing an additional 864,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.6 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 370,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.