InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $530,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 328,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.