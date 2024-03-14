InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $10,683,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,490,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,418,818. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. The company has a market cap of $441.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

