InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.34. 6,609,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,208,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

