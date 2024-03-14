InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New $462,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded down $10.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $856.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $845.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

