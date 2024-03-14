InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New $570,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 344,277 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 99,777 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EVN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

