InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 343 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,161,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,598,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.04 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

