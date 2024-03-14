InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 905 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Simulations Plus makes up approximately 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned 0.16% of Simulations Plus worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 194.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,939. The stock has a market cap of $851.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,659,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,697,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

