Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,502,000. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 198,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,365. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.