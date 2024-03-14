Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.7% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,963,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.13. 19,476,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,997,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.62 and a 200-day moving average of $394.98. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $293.24 and a one year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

