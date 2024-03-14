Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,346,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,264% from the previous session’s volume of 226,141 shares.The stock last traded at $84.01 and had previously closed at $85.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

