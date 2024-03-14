Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,436,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,238% from the previous session’s volume of 256,805 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.15.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,590,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

