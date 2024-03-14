Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,436,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,238% from the previous session’s volume of 256,805 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.15.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
