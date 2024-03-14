Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 14th (BEI.UN, BIR, CTS, DLTR, FL, FORA, HOM.U, ISV, ITR, JWEL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 14th:

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$86.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.75.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $168.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $144.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $128.00.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.50.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.50 to C$36.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$46.00 to C$38.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$23.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $165.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

