Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 14th (BEI.UN, BIR, CTS, DLTR, FL, FORA, HOM.U, ISV, ITR, JWEL)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 14th:

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$86.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.75.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $168.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $144.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $128.00.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.50.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.50 to C$36.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$46.00 to C$38.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$23.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $165.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

