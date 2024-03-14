Investors Buy Large Volume of Under Armour Put Options (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 38,532 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 969% compared to the average daily volume of 3,605 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,753,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

