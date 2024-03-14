Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0047 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Iochpe-Maxion stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.28. Iochpe-Maxion has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

