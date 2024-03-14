Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0047 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance
Iochpe-Maxion stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.28. Iochpe-Maxion has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
About Iochpe-Maxion
