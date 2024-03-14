IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Rima Alameddine Sells 27,212 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 697,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $9.72 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,430,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

