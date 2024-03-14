iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.130–2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.6 million.

iRobot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $9.79 on Thursday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $273.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at iRobot

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

