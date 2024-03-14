iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(2.13)-$(2.00) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.98). The company issued revenue guidance of $137-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.62 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to $(3.73)-$(3.30) EPS.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. iRobot has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

