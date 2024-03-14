iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 536,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47,654 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 6,692,646 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

