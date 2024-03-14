iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AGG traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

