iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DVYE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,714. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $677.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

