iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 922,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 305,877 shares.The stock last traded at $46.67 and had previously closed at $46.97.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

