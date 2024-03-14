iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 796,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 559,292 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.78.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 195,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $23,421,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7,041.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 792,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,579 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

