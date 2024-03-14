iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 324,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 120,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,186. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

