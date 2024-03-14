iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,607.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.07. The stock had a trading volume of 502,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.00 and a 52 week high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

