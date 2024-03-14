iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,335,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,885,866 shares.The stock last traded at $83.79 and had previously closed at $83.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

