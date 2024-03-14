iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 85,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,041. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

