Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 3.2 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 million, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

