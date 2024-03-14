Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy Sells 1,332 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

