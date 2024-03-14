Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$38.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JWEL shares. CIBC upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

TSE JWEL opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$34.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

