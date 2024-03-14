Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.92.

Shares of JWEL traded down C$4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$22.10 and a twelve month high of C$34.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.23.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

