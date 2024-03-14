Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Update

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jet.AI Stock Performance

Shares of JTAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 632,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.50. Jet.AI has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jet.AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jet.AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jet.AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jet.AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jet.AI Company Profile

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft.

