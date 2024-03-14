Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $145,656.51 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $145,656.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00363031 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,676.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

