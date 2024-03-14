Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 111,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 586,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
