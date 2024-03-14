John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 65,709 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,202.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Informatica Stock Up 3.1 %

INFA stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Informatica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

