JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KSPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.
