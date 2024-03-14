Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,153,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 2,950,872 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading

