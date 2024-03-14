Justin J. Noznesky Sells 1,500 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. 140,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

