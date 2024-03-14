Kaspa (KAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $86.38 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $86.38 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,010,176,851 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,003,913,052.899967. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14598749 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $79,639,844.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

