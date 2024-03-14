Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001477 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $70.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00074750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

